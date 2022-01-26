SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $10.75. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 132 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

