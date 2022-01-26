Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.84

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

