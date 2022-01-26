Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

