RBB Bancorp (RBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

