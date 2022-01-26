Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.