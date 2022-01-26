Callisto Network (CLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,871.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $25,871.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.00 or 0.06804015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 345.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

