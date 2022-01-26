Casper Trading Down 14.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Casper has a market capitalization of $278.34 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.46 or 0.06792073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,895.56 or 0.99745515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,626,839,298 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,426,203 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

