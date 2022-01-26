Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 561 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

