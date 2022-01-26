Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 519 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

