Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $395.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

