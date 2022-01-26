Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

