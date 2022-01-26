Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.