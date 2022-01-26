Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) to Issue GBX 1.51 Dividend

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock opened at GBX 80.05 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 60.38 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.30 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.90.

In related news, insider Dominic Fisher bought 113,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($120,513.37). Also, insider Graham Menzies purchased 130,750 shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £104,600 ($141,122.50).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

