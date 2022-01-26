Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.