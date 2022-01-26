Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $320.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Square stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.21. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

