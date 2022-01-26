US Capital Advisors Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Underweight

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 191,634 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

