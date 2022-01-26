Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €71.00 ($80.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.45 ($74.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

