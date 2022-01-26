Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $28.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.09 billion.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.55.

ANTM opened at $439.18 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average is $407.18.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

