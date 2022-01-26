Southern States Bancshares Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,588,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

