Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of SNAP opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock worth $12,270,432.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

