Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.