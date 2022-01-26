Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $639,469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

