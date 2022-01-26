Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 501.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

