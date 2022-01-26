Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Shares of GINN stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $65.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

