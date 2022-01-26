29,547 Shares in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

