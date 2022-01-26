Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.99).

VCT opened at GBX 2,198 ($29.65) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 2,042 ($27.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,360.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,468.99.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($20,035.08). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

