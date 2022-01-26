Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.