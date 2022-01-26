Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
