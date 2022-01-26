Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.36.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.09.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.