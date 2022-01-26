Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.