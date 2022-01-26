The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

