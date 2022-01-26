Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

