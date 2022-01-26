Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.