First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,827 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

