Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 32,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 760,129 shares.The stock last traded at $111.63 and had previously closed at $116.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.