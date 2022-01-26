Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.