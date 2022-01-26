Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $571.05 million and approximately $79.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.89 or 0.01089319 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,607,789,312 coins and its circulating supply is 12,316,322,159 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.