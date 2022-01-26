BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter.
Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
