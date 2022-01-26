Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Jonestrading

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

