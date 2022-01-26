Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

