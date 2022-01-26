Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

