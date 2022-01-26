Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

