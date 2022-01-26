Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.