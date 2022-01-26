Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

