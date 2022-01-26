Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 2,230 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.