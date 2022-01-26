8,181 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.