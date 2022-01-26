EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Clarus worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $808.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

