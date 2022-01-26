Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 648 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

