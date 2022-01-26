Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $150.83

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.83.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

