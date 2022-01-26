KeyCorp Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

