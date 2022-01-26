BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock opened at C$32.36 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$25.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.84.

